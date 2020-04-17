Xiaomi has introduced its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. The vacuum is available at an introductory price of ₹17,999 ($235), (down from ₹29,999 ($385)), and while that's exciting, there is a caveat: the product is being sold via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform.

Here's how that works: if 10,000 people purchase the vacuum, it will meet its goal and Xiaomi will bring the product to India. Robot vacuums are an untested market in India, and Xiaomi is decidedly playing it safe here. So for now, if you're interested in the vacuum, you will have to pledge ₹17,999 and hope that enough people do the same. As of this writing, the vacuum has 43 backers.

As for the vacuum itself, there's plenty to like. I have both the first-gen variant and this model, and use it a few times a week in my house. The highlight with the option that's being crowdfunded in India is that it does both dry and wet clean, and it's available in black.

The vacuum has a 2100Pa motor, and relies on 12 sensors to move around the house. It does a great job creating a 3D map of your living space, and you get to see cleaning statistics and set up schedules using the Mi Home app. It is a fantastic vacuum, and ₹17,999 is a steal for what you're getting here:

So that's the deal with the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. I'm glad Xiaomi finally decided to launch the product in the country, but the fact that it won't be available until later in the year (that is if it meets its goal) makes it less enticing. But if you're in the market for a robot vacuum and don't mind the wait, this is a great product.