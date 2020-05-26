Xiaomi Mi Band 4Source: Apoorva Bhardwaj/Android Central

What you need to know

  • Alleged real-world photos of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 have surfaced.
  • The photos suggest the Mi Band 5 will feature a larger display than its predecessor and come with a new charger design.
  • It is expected to be launched in China in late June or early July.

A recent leak had suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would be a major upgrade over the Mi Band 4 in many areas. Alleged live images showing the wearable have now leaked on Weibo, reaffirming a bigger screen and a new charger design (via GSMArena).

While the latest leak does not confirm the actual display size, the images do suggest the Mi Band 5 will have a larger display than its predecessor. Rumors suggest the fitness band will come with a 1.2-inch screen, a decent upgrade over the 0.95-inch display size of the Mi Band 4. In terms of design, however, the Mi Band 5 will not be vastly different. The upcoming fitness band will also feature a new charger, which appears to have a "plug-in" design. Additionally, the source of these images has claimed that the wearable will start at 200 yuan ($28) in China.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Mi Band 5 Live Photo Mi Band 5 Live Photo

Source: C科技 on Weibo

The Mi Band 5 is rumored to be Xiaomi's first fitness tracker to have Alexa support and an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation. It is also tipped to offer menstrual cycle tracking and improved activity tracking. Since the Mi Band 4 was launched in China in June last year, it is possible that the Mi Band 5 will debut in Xiaomi's home country sometime next month.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

With a full-color AMOLED display and excellent battery life, the Mi Band 4 is among the best fitness bands that you can find below $50.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.