A recent leak had suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would be a major upgrade over the Mi Band 4 in many areas. Alleged live images showing the wearable have now leaked on Weibo, reaffirming a bigger screen and a new charger design (via GSMArena).

While the latest leak does not confirm the actual display size, the images do suggest the Mi Band 5 will have a larger display than its predecessor. Rumors suggest the fitness band will come with a 1.2-inch screen, a decent upgrade over the 0.95-inch display size of the Mi Band 4. In terms of design, however, the Mi Band 5 will not be vastly different. The upcoming fitness band will also feature a new charger, which appears to have a "plug-in" design. Additionally, the source of these images has claimed that the wearable will start at 200 yuan ($28) in China.