Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro set to launch in India on October 15

Last week, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi 10T series, including its first Mi-branded phones with 144Hz displays. The company has now announced that the Mi 10T series will be launching in India on October 15. The Mi 10T Pro, which is the most impressive of the three Mi 10T series phones, will take on some of the best Android phones on sale in India, including the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

According to the event page for the Mi 10T series launch in India, Xiaomi will be launching both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro 5G in India. There is no mention of the Mi 10T Lite anywhere on the event page, which suggests the budget-friendly 5G phone might not make it to the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. While the two phones are identical in most areas, the Mi 10T Pro boasts a more impressive triple-camera setup on the back with a 108MP main sensor. The Mi 10T, in comparison, has a 64MP primary sensor. Both phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 20MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Mi 10T Lite, on the other hand, is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G processor. It also comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, quad rear cameras with a 64MP main sensor, 6GB of RAM, dual stereo speakers, and a 4820mAh battery with support for identical 33W charging speeds as the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.