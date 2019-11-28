Just two months after expanding its Mi TV lineup in India with new Mi TV 4X models, Xiaomi today launched the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition in the country. While it doesn't come with any significant hardware upgrades, the TV does offer support for more over-the-top (OTT) platforms and comes with a new Data Saver feature as well.

Xiaomi's new Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition comes with a 4K HDR 10-bit panel with claimed 178-degree wide viewing angles and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor from Amlogic, based on ARM's Cortex-A53 architecture. It also features a Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB onboard storage.

Moving on to the software, the TV runs on Android 9 Pie OS with the company's PatchWall 2.0 UI running on top. You get support for pretty much all leading streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hungama, Hotstar, and more. It comes with Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in, along with a new Data Saver feature that adjusts video quality to save data and extend watch time by up to three times.

The new Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition will go on sale in India starting at 12PM on December 2 for ₹34,999 ($489). It will be available from Mi.com, Amazon India, as well as Mi Home Stores. Consumers who purchase the new Mi TV till January 2020 will be eligible to get an Airtel DTH connection at a discounted price of ₹1,800 with four months subscription.

