Xiaomi today launched a bunch of new products at its Smarter Living 2021 event, including the Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker, and the Mi Watch Revolve. The Mi Smart Band 5 is the global version of the Mi Band 5 fitness tracker that Xiaomi launched in China in June this year.

The Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a claimed peak brightness of 450 nits. As you would expect from a modern fitness tracker, the Mi Smart Band 5 offers 24/7 heart-rate tracking and 24-hour sleep monitoring. You get a total of 11 sports modes, along with women's health tracking. Some of the other key features of the Mi Smart Band 5 include 5 ATM water resistance, stress monitoring, and breathing exercises. As for battery life, Xiaomi claims the fitness tracker can last up to two weeks on a single charge. The Mi Smart Band 5 will be going on sale in India from October 1 for ₹2,499 ($34) via Mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi's Mi Watch Revolve is based on the Mi Watch Color launched in China earlier this year. It sports a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with over 100 watch faces and is claimed to provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It also offers 10 sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, VO2 max measurement, sleep tracking, and more.