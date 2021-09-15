Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced on September 15 its first affordable flagships without the Mi branding: Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T is a follow-up to last year's Mi 10T, while the 11T Pro succeeds the Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi's new 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED TrueColor display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync technology, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It features Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset with vapor chamber cooling technology, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP 2x telemacro lens. Just like the best Android phones on the market, the 11T Pro supports both HDR10+ and 8K video recording.

The most impressive feature of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is its support for 120W HyperCharge technology. Xiaomi says the phone's large 5,000mAh dual-cell battery can be fully charged in just 17 minutes. Thanks to 34 battery charging safety features, the company claims 80% battery health is maintained even after 800 cycles. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6 support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The vanilla Xiaomi 11T is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While the rest of its tech specs are identical to the 11T Pro, the 11T only supports 67W charging speeds.

The "new" Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is nearly identical to the Mi 11 Lite 5G that the company launched earlier this year. Instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset, however, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G. There's also a new Snowflake White color that "resembles a matte frosted glass surface flecked with shimmering snowflakes that glimmer at an angle."

All three phones run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. As confirmed by Xiaomi already, the 11T series phones will receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will soon go on sale in select markets across Europe for a starting price of €649, while the vanilla 11T will be available from €499.