What you need to know
- Project xCloud is Microsoft's game streaming service.
- The platform launched in October on Android phones.
- Project xCloud is coming to Windows 10 in 2020.
- It's also getting more controller support.
Project xCloud is Microsoft's upcoming game streaming service along the lines of Google Stadia. The preview launched in October, and since then many gamers are testing it out on Android phones. However, it looks like that's about to change soon.
In a press release Windows Central received, the company said, "Next year, we'll bring Project xCloud to Windows 10... and are collaborating with a broad set of partners to make game streaming available on other devices as well." It's unclear what these other devices are at the moment, but iOS is probably on the list. We'll keep you posted as soon as Microsoft reveals what it's working on.
There are hundreds of millions of Windows 10 users out there, and not everyone wants to own a console. This is a great way to get them gaming. Hopefully, the quality will hold up on larger displays. In order to make the title work with existing hardware, Microsoft plans to support more Bluetooth controllers like Sony's DualShock 4 and devices from Razer.
Which controller will you use with Project xCloud? Let us know. It's great to have a lot of options, and it'll be interesting to see which peripherals gamers use when the ability rolls out in 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon dominates the smart speaker market while Google's sales fall 40%
The latest Canalys report is out, and it shows that Amazon continues to dominate smart speaker sales in the third quarter of 2019 while Google takes a massive 40% fall.
What's MediaTek? The processor running your Amazon Echo, and much more
You're probably using MediaTek devices every day ... you just don't know it. And once you do, you may have a greater appreciation of what this company is capable of.
YouTube now requires marking whether your content is kid-safe or not
After a settlement with the FTC and NY Attorney General, YouTube now requires content creators worldwide to classify their videos or channel as 'made for kids' or 'not made for kids.'
Here are the best accessories for PlayStation VR
Your PlayStation VR came with everything you need in order to get in and play some games, but there's a whole lot more you can go with this experience. This is everything you need to take your experience to the next level!