Project xCloud is Microsoft's upcoming game streaming service along the lines of Google Stadia. The preview launched in October, and since then many gamers are testing it out on Android phones. However, it looks like that's about to change soon.

In a press release Windows Central received, the company said, "Next year, we'll bring Project xCloud to Windows 10... and are collaborating with a broad set of partners to make game streaming available on other devices as well." It's unclear what these other devices are at the moment, but iOS is probably on the list. We'll keep you posted as soon as Microsoft reveals what it's working on.

There are hundreds of millions of Windows 10 users out there, and not everyone wants to own a console. This is a great way to get them gaming. Hopefully, the quality will hold up on larger displays. In order to make the title work with existing hardware, Microsoft plans to support more Bluetooth controllers like Sony's DualShock 4 and devices from Razer.

Which controller will you use with Project xCloud? Let us know. It's great to have a lot of options, and it'll be interesting to see which peripherals gamers use when the ability rolls out in 2020.