Samsung Galaxy S21 iin Phantom VioletSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 shine bright as two of the best Android phones currently on the market. Looking at the specs and features both phones have to offer at their respective price points — it's difficult to not like either one.

This shared success brings up some competition, though. Given that the S21 and Pixel 5 are competing at similar price tags and both bring different things to the table, which is ultimately the better buy? A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this, saying:

eric002
eric002

Hey dude, Excellent find on that article! After all, ALL of his reasons for Pixel 5 over S21 is why you guy a Google Pixel phone at the end of the day vs a well-marketed Samsung Galaxy phone. S/W optimization, no bloat-ware etc. Practical &amp; realistic s/w features that people will actually want to use!

Reply
technutcounselor
technutcounselor

Thanks for sharing. That article is on point. I had a P5 after switching from iphone a few weeks ago, then thought it was too boring and shipped it back while getting an S21. I couldn't stand it and ordered another P5 and I am happy with it. I like the pure Android experience and the software is wonderful and very intuitive, I think more so than Apple and I was with them for years.

Reply
The_Woo
The_Woo

I actually own both and switch my Sim back and forth, as both have their advantages and disadvantages IMO. Can't believe I'm saying this, but the cameras and video are pretty much on par with each other. Other than that, P5 - better battery, pure Android, and smaller form factor. S21- Display, display (lol), features, and customization (if you're into that).... Definitely keeping both

Reply
Daveya
Daveya

The main reason I eventually abandoned Samsung was the weight an shere size, I just wanted a simpler smaller lighter phone than did everything without a fuss and didn't pull your shorts down in summer . And then can the Pixel 5. Perfect , almost The launcher could do with some work

Reply

What about you? Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

The Chromecast with Google TV continues Made By Google's software curse
I hate bugs

The Chromecast with Google TV continues Made By Google's software curse

After using the Chromecast with Google TV at least eight hours a day for four months, I'm convinced this device could rule the world — that is, if Google will ever stop being Google when it comes to the software on its self-made products. Who hexed the Google hardware division and how do we break it?

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
ultra clear protection

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.