The Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 shine bright as two of the best Android phones currently on the market. Looking at the specs and features both phones have to offer at their respective price points — it's difficult to not like either one.
This shared success brings up some competition, though. Given that the S21 and Pixel 5 are competing at similar price tags and both bring different things to the table, which is ultimately the better buy? A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this, saying:
What about you? Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5?
