A phone without a charging port might sound like a crazy idea, but we may not be that far off from it being a reality. Word is that Apple's 2021 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port in favor of only using wireless charging.
To be fair, Apple won't be the first company to do something like this. Back in January, the Meizu Zero launched as the world's first phone without a proper charging port. However, with Apple having a history of making bold decisions (like removing the headphone jack) and every other company following in its footsteps, it could be the catalyst of future Android phones also ditching charging ports.
As you might expect, this got a lot of people talking in our AC forums about a portless phone.
What about you? Would you buy a phone with no charging port?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The new Google Assistant is now available in Canada, the UK, and more
Google's next-gen Assistant has begun spreading to countries outside of the U.S., beginning with Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and the UK.
Baby Yoda is now available as a Disney Plus avatar and it's so cute
Baby Yoda fever has been sweeping the interwebs ever since the first episode of The Mandalorian came out, and now you can have the cute litter critter as your avatar on Disney Plus.
Android Auto coming to BMW cars in 2020 with wireless support
After years of snubbing Android Auto in favor of Apple's CarPlay, BMW will finally add support for some of its vehicles in 2020.
The Moto E6 is the best phone you can buy for under $100 right now
It's possible to get a decent Android experience, even on a shoestring budget. Just look at the Moto E6.