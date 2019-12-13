A phone without a charging port might sound like a crazy idea, but we may not be that far off from it being a reality. Word is that Apple's 2021 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port in favor of only using wireless charging.

To be fair, Apple won't be the first company to do something like this. Back in January, the Meizu Zero launched as the world's first phone without a proper charging port. However, with Apple having a history of making bold decisions (like removing the headphone jack) and every other company following in its footsteps, it could be the catalyst of future Android phones also ditching charging ports.

As you might expect, this got a lot of people talking in our AC forums about a portless phone.