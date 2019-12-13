Pixel 4 XL bottom frame showing USB-C port and speakersSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

A phone without a charging port might sound like a crazy idea, but we may not be that far off from it being a reality. Word is that Apple's 2021 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port in favor of only using wireless charging.

To be fair, Apple won't be the first company to do something like this. Back in January, the Meizu Zero launched as the world's first phone without a proper charging port. However, with Apple having a history of making bold decisions (like removing the headphone jack) and every other company following in its footsteps, it could be the catalyst of future Android phones also ditching charging ports.

As you might expect, this got a lot of people talking in our AC forums about a portless phone.

Kirstein Gourlay

Wireless is a convenience but if the coil fails and there is no port.......?

Reply
milleniumdroid

We should all have choice with how we charge our devices. Forget iTrash.

Reply
davidnc

Yeah I agree . I would prefer it just to be an option. Instead of the only way to charge a phone, if they go that way

Reply
Mike Dee

Carrying a wireless charger around isn't as convenient as the standard cube unless the charging pad is small and magnetically attached.

Reply

What about you? Would you buy a phone with no charging port?

