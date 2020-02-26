The Wonderful 101: Remastered promoSource: PlatinumGames

What you need to know

  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered was announced via a Kickstarter campaign earlier this month.
  • Since then, the Kickstarter has raised over $1,740,000.
  • PlatinumGames confirmed today that the The Wonderful 101: Remastered is being released on May 19.
  • Kickstarter backers will still get it earlier in April.

Earlier in February, PlatinumGames announced a Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered, which at the time of this being written, has crossed over $1,740,000. Today, PlatinumGames announced the general release date of the game, which will begin rolling out on May 19 in North America.

Fans in Europe will be waiting until May 22, while the Japanese release will happen on June 11. Keep in mind that this is the general release date and unless something changes, anyone who backed the game on Kickstarter should still be getting it in April. The Wonderful 101: Remastered is currently set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC, though PlatinumGames has stated it is open to bringing it to more platforms in the future.

