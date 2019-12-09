Withings Health Mate has picked up support for Google's most useful Android 10 features. The update, as spotted by Android Police, delivers a couple of key changes to users.

The most noticeable one is the addition of dark mode. While not entirely a game-changing feature, the addition of dark mode is a crowd pleaser and one that has only accelerated ever since Google made it official with the Android 10 update. Withings says it'll work with your device's global settings.

A bit subtler but still useful is the addition of the sleep sync to Google Fit. Users like me who make use of Google Fit to track their activity levels will be delighted to learn that Health Mate now automatically syncs your sleep times to Google's app. For Strava users, you can now export your Health Mate workout data to the service.

Finally, the app now supports Android 10's new permissions structure and be more confident that the Health Mate app isn't poking its nose in places where it shouldn't. With Android 10, Google's done a lot of work in making sure users can take firmer control of their devices either via customization options or permissions control. Uptake from developers like Withings is one way of actually letting these changes trickle down to consumers.

Withings Health Mate is available for Android users via the Google Play Store.