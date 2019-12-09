What you need to know
- Withings Health Mate now supports key Android 10 features.
- Improved Google Fit and Strava Integration are along for the ride.
- The update is available directly from the Google Play Store
Withings Health Mate has picked up support for Google's most useful Android 10 features. The update, as spotted by Android Police, delivers a couple of key changes to users.
The most noticeable one is the addition of dark mode. While not entirely a game-changing feature, the addition of dark mode is a crowd pleaser and one that has only accelerated ever since Google made it official with the Android 10 update. Withings says it'll work with your device's global settings.
A bit subtler but still useful is the addition of the sleep sync to Google Fit. Users like me who make use of Google Fit to track their activity levels will be delighted to learn that Health Mate now automatically syncs your sleep times to Google's app. For Strava users, you can now export your Health Mate workout data to the service.
Finally, the app now supports Android 10's new permissions structure and be more confident that the Health Mate app isn't poking its nose in places where it shouldn't. With Android 10, Google's done a lot of work in making sure users can take firmer control of their devices either via customization options or permissions control. Uptake from developers like Withings is one way of actually letting these changes trickle down to consumers.
Withings Health Mate is available for Android users via the Google Play Store.
Withings Health Mate
With improved Google Fit Integration and Android 10 support, Health Mate gets better for Android users.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon could soon hide behind your couch thanks to an ARCore update
A new Google ARCore update helps your phone understand the depth that real-world objects have, helping virtual characters and objects feel a lot more realistic.
Google updates Pixel memory management for better multitasking
Google has announced a feature drop for Pixel phones that will update memory management to help improve multitasking on the devices.
Google Pixel 4 to gain automatic call screening with first ‘feature drop’
In addition to monthly security updates, Google’s latest Pixel phones will get bigger updates in ‘feature drops’ starting this month.
Keep your files tidy with these File Managers for Android
There are a plethora of file manager applications on the Play Store, so it can be tough to pick the "best" one. We've done the deep-diving for you, to help you find the best file manager to use with your Android device.