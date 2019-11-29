Not sure if you've noticed it or not, but Black Friday is upon us once again. It's a great time to discover new products and find sweet deals on the things you love — and that includes premium games from the Google Play Store. I've rounded up the best Google Play Black Friday deals, which is conveniently where I discovered our featured game of the week. But before I get to that, I just wanted to shout out a couple great deals on games I'll definitely be playing this holiday season.

First up is Death Road to Canada, which is one of my favorite Android games of all time. It's a rogue-like action game that's all about odd pairings of characters trying to survive in a zombie apocalypse. It offers endless gameplay so you can keep coming back to it months later and fall in love all over again. It's usually $10 but you can snag it for $1. Do yourself a favor and go check it out.

Another game worth mentioning is NBA2K20. It brings the best aspects of 2K's vaunted brand of video game basketball to mobile without the free-to-play distractions. This is what games used to be like before microtransactions and greed took over, and even though I'm not a huge basketball fan I still have a ton of fun playing 2K20, especially so with a Bluetooth controller. You can save $5 and get it for just $1 for a limited time.

But I'm not here to talk about basketball or microtransactions. I want to talk about Witcheye, a game that was released way back in August but only popped onto my radar this week because it's on sale for Black Friday. Its a game that I feel has been perfectly designed for modern smartphones, with intuitive touch-based controls that blend oh-so nicely with the game's otherwise old-school graphics and sound.