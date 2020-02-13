Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Skellige RainSource: Android Central / Samuel Tolbert

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is experiencing a massive rush of new players since the TV show released.
  • According to NPD, sales were up 554% last December when compared to the previous year.
  • This comes on top of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt setting a record for concurrent players on Steam.

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first released back in May 2015, it's still pushing on in sales. According to a new NPD report, sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were up 554% in December 2019 when compared to December 2018, which is mainly attributed to the incredible success of the TV show which released in December 2019.

Other factors were naturally present, such as the game releasing on Nintendo Switch in October 2019 and multiple game sales on different platforms. Still, the NPD report notes that even when removing copies that were sold on Nintendo Switch, sales were still up 63% year-over-year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also set a new record for concurrent players of the game on Steam.

It'll be interesting to see how the franchise continues to grow, with CD Projekt Red stating The Witcher is one of two important franchises for the company moving forward alongside Cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red also reached a new deal with the author of the book series, gaining unspecified additional rights.

