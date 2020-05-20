Motion Sense on the Pixel 4Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

We're still a ways off from the Pixel 5 being announced, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from already leaking juicy details about the phone. Most recently, it was reported that the Pixel 5 may ditch the Motion Sense gestures introduced on the Pixel 4.

In case you forgot, Motion Sense allows you to control certain aspects of the Pixel 4 by waving your hand over it — such as snoozing an alarm, dismissing a phone call, or controlling your music playback. It's an interesting idea and backed by impressive radar technology, but the execution of the whole thing has left a lot to be desired.

Some of our AC forum members shared their thoughts about a Motion Sense-less Pixel 5, saying:

Mike Dee

Makes sense to me, no pun intended

eric002

Hahaha Yeah, I'd have to completely agree though. I mean I know pixels have never had gimmicky features in the past, but with the soli radar chip I think it wreak havoc on more pixel buyers and pixel sales and anything else unfortunately

Morty2264

I see what you did there... And I also think I'm okay with that feature being absent in the Pixel 5 line. I'm excited to hear more about it!

mustang7757

They should of did more with this , but if it goes not a problem.

What say you? Will you miss Motion Sense on the Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

