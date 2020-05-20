We're still a ways off from the Pixel 5 being announced, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from already leaking juicy details about the phone. Most recently, it was reported that the Pixel 5 may ditch the Motion Sense gestures introduced on the Pixel 4.

In case you forgot, Motion Sense allows you to control certain aspects of the Pixel 4 by waving your hand over it — such as snoozing an alarm, dismissing a phone call, or controlling your music playback. It's an interesting idea and backed by impressive radar technology, but the execution of the whole thing has left a lot to be desired.

Some of our AC forum members shared their thoughts about a Motion Sense-less Pixel 5, saying:

What say you? Will you miss Motion Sense on the Pixel 5?

