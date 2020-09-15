Best answer: Most likely. The Oculus Quest 2 seems to use a different type of physical lens adjustment system from the original Oculus Quest, as it appears to feature three presets to choose from instead of a precise slider.

A trifecta bet

While the Oculus Quest 2 isn't official just yet, we've seen plenty of leaks that give us a good idea of what to expect from Facebook's second-generation standalone VR system. In the initial batch of leaks, many were surprised to see the physical IPD (interpupillary distance) slider missing from the underside of the new headset. Given that the original Oculus Quest is a perfect fit for users across the spectrum of interpupillary distances, it seemed a bit puzzling that Facebook would remove this critical feature.

Looking more closely at the latest leaks, however, it becomes clearer that Oculus is likely utilizing a different kind of distance measurement system than before. Instead of the millimeter-precise slider that's found on the original Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 appears to feature a sliding switch between the lenses. This switch, according to leaks and other sources, will allow users to select from one of three presets.

Right now, it looks like the "2" preset is the default and represents the middle-of-the-road IPD spectrum. Presumably, this sits somewhere around the 64-65mm mark. The "1" preset likely will serve users with IPDs under 60, while "3" should help service users with IPDs of 70 and beyond. Given this reasonably wide range of distances, it's likely that Oculus is using some new-generation lenses that have a wider "sweet spot" to provide a clearer image for users that fit in-between these preset distances.

