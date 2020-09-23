Best answer: Most likely, yes. Sony hasn't officially revealed whether your PS Plus subscription on PS4 will carry over to PS5, but there is precedent that it will since it also happened during the PS3 and PS4 transition period.
What is PlayStation Plus?
PlayStation Plus is a premium subscription service that Sony offers to PlayStation users. For $60/year, members get access to online multiplayer, Share Play, and 100GB of Cloud storage. In case you weren't aware, Share Play allows people to invite friends to their game even if their friend doesn't own a copy.
PlayStation Plus also gifts subscribers two free games every month and offers exclusive discounts on games on the PlayStation Store.
Will my PlayStation Plus carry over to PS5?
Probably. Sony hasn't explicitly stated whether your current PlayStation Plus membership will carry over to PS5, but there's no reason it shouldn't. So long as you're using the same PlayStation account on PS5 that you were on PS4, everything should be good to go. PS Plus memberships also transitions from PS3 to PS4 just fine when the console released in 2013, so the precedent has been set.
Can I still get PlayStation Plus on PS4?
Yup! PlayStation Plus on PS4 isn't going away any time soon. While benefits are subject to change at Sony's discretion, you should still be able to buy it for years to come.
