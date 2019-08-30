Best answer: Yes. Borderlands 3 will support local split-screen co-op so that you can game with your friends together in the same room.
Why wouldn't Borderlands 3 have split-screen?
More and more games tend to forego split-screen co-op in favor of utilizing the necessary power that would have been needed in other categories. Halo 5: Guardians notably got rid of split-screen so that 343 Industries could focus on boosting its frame rate and resolution. Split-screen gameplay requires a lot of processing power nowadays with how the technology behind games has progressed and this makes it increasingly harder to support.
How many players does local co-op support?
If you were hoping for 4-player local co-op, you'll be disappointed. Gearbox has confirmed that Borderlands 3 will only feature up to 2-player split-screen co-op. Those wanting to play with a larger group of friends will need to play online.
Will all platforms feature split-screen co-op?
Only users on console (Xbox One and PS4) will be able to take advantage of 2-player split-screen co-op natively. PC does not appear to support local split-screen. This is in line with previous games in the series as Borderlands on PC historically didn't support split-screen, while its console counterparts have.
Can I still play online co-op with my friends?
Yes. You'll still be able to play cooperatively online with your friends. This will be limited to four players like in the past.
Borderlands 3
Pick your new favorite Vault Hunter and get ready to save the worlds with your friends in local split-screen co-op once again. No pressure or anything. Just watch out for the native wildlife. The game is set to release on Sept. 13.
