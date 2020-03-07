I will go out on a limb and say that everyone reading this has a smartphone within reach at this very moment. In fact, most people reading this are doing so on their smartphones. Our phones have become an extension of our arms and we depend on them for a lot of things.

Unfortunately, I'm seeing other products that also depend on your phone. By this, I don't mean something like a Philips Hue lamp that you set up with your phone but can control in other ways like Alexa or Google Assistant, but things that only work if you use an app to make them work.

Smart things are cool. Not being able to use them without a working phone in hand isn't nearly as cool.

My example, and what made me realize how this is a horrible idea, was a simple light I bought. It's designed to hang over houseplants or a fish tank or wherever you want that nice daylight look, and uses an app to fine-tune the color output of the light and to set on/off times. The problem is that the only way to turn the light on or off is through the app or literally unplugging the power supply.

That became an issue when I left my Pixel 4 in the cupholder of the car and my wife went to visit a friend. I wanted that damn bright light off and couldn't reach behind the bookshelf to unplug it, and I was stuck with it in my eyes while I was trying to play some Rainbow Six PvP. I don't mind losing, but I hate to be that guy with some lame excuse like the light was in my eyes or my dog ate my keyboard.