With all the time I spend at Hyatt hotels, it's odd that I don't have The World Of Hyatt Credit Card. After all, the card comes with Discoverist status and a sign-up bonus of 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months, plus another 25,000 after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening. But the real value I see in this card is the ability to earn 10 elite night credits when you apply by Aug. 31, 2020. Beyond this, I'll earn two elite nights for every $5,000 spent. I really should have gotten in on this card earlier, when the elite night credit was bumped to three per $5,000, but better late than never. At the time, I didn't want a hotel card in my wallet since I'm pretty happy with just my Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. I also didn't want to apply for new credit cards and take a temporary credit score hit, since I was considering buying a home. But now that things are as uncertain as ever, those plans are no longer in motion and I'm free to pursue these card sign-up bonuses. Citi Premier℠ Card

I've had the Citi Prestige® Card for years and love it for all the travel perks it's provided me. But the fact is, I haven't made much use of the 4th-night free benefit (even pre-pandemic) and the Premier's category bonuses are a much better fit for me. I'm also looking forward to earning the 60,000-point bonus after $4,000 spent in the first three months of account opening. My ThankYou points have been incredibly valuable to me and I look forward to having a stash of them readily available. The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. JetBlue Plus Card