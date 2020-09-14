When it comes to the best smartwatches and fitness bands, they're seeing something of a revolution right now. Now that just about every company in the niche has gotten really good at doing all of the basic workout and activity tracking, new avenues are being explored to find ways to expand these devices' usefulness even more. This can be seen with wearables like the Fitbit Sense and Amazon Halo, with the Sense monitoring users' stress and Halo analyzing your voice to help you speak better.

The potential for these radical new features is really exciting, but as I talked about in a previous editorial, the transition to that point will likely be a rocky one. It's going to take a while for us to get comfortable with a watch telling us how stressed we are or an Amazon-made device listening to our speaking patterns. In the meantime, there's still plenty of room for traditional tracker options — room for something like the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2.

The Galaxy Fit 2 strives to be the best "normal" fitness tracker possible.

The Galaxy Fit 2 (a successor to 2019's Galaxy Fit) was quietly unveiled on September 2 alongside a few other Samsung devices, and at first glance, there's nothing all that exciting about it. It has a pretty generic design, tracks your sleep and activity, and supports automatic workout detection for five types of exercises. For all intents and purposes, it does all of the usual fitness tracker things you've come to expect in 2020.

That said, it does all of those things with a feature that matters more than you might think — battery life that lasts for over two weeks on a single charge.