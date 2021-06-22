Why am I recommending this deal over all of the others we've publicized? Simple. The Fire TV Stick 4K is not only the best Fire TV stick overall, but it's arguably the best value in streaming devices — period. Especially at the low price of just $25!

It may be almost two years old now, but in my opinion, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is still the best value streaming device on the market. Not only can you stream virtually all of your favorite shows and services in crisp 4K, but you also get access to Amazon's new Fire TV UI. To top it all off, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Voice Remote with CEC control over your TV set.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a good investment even at its regular $50 price, but for $25, why would you even consider getting the "regular" or Lite versions of Amazon's streamer (which are priced at $23 and $18 right now, respectively)? The main benefit of those discounted devices is their price, as neither are capable of streaming 4K content. While it's true that the new Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) has an updated Alexa Voice Remote with app shortcuts, that's not enough of a reason to choose it over the Fire TV Stick 4K even if it saves you a few bucks.

This powerful streamer is capable of giving getting the best out of your shows and movies in glorious 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, and it can push out Dolby Atmos sound through your speakers as well. Speaking of speakers, I also love how easy it is to pair an Echo speaker to the Fire TV as another output source. In fact, you can even connect two Echo speakers and an Echo Sub to make a true stereo TV setup. This works with Echo Dots, the regular Echo, and even the audiophile-approved Echo Studio speakers.

Amazon debuted its new Fire TV user interface with the release of the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite last fall, and it started rolling it out to older devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K a few months ago. Navigating the new UI is a breeze on the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the family profiles help keep my kids' content separate from my own. I've used Apple TV, Roku, and other proprietary smart TV systems, and I keep coming back to my Fire TV Stick 4K because it's just so easy and pleasant to use.

Now don't get me wrong here. While I absolutely love my Kindle, Fire HD 8 tablet, and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) smart speaker, I simply don't use any of them every single day. However, I do use my Fire TV Stick 4K on a daily basis and for hours at a time. To me, that makes it my family's most valuable Amazon device, and that's why I think you should get one for your home this Prime Day.