Worrying about your home when you're away on vacation, visiting family, or simply when running a number of errands is never fun. With Alexa Guard, you can feel comforted in the fact that something is monitoring the sounds in your home while you're out. It currently works with all Echo devices available in the United States. Here are all of the Echo devices that work with Alexa Guard.
Tiny and mighty: Echo Dot (3rd Gen)Staff Pick
This little device can do all of the functions of the Amazon Echo. The biggest difference is the smaller size and smaller speakers. Use it to control your smart home, check the weather, listen to audiobooks, and do many other Alexa features. It comes in three colors.
Middle child: Echo (2nd Gen)
This smart speaker allows you to play music, set alarms, check the weather, add items to your grocery list, control smart home devices, and much more. It features powerful speakers for a pleasant listening experience and comes in five different color options to better match your home.
Premium speaker: Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
This smart speaker is a step up from the Amazon Echo. It includes a built-in Zigbee hub for more easily controlling your smart home devices, so you won't have to purchase a separate hub. It also includes more powerful speakers that enhance your music listening experience.
The DIY choice: Echo Input
Connect your own external speaker to the Echo Input using an audio cable or Bluetooth. Use this device to check the news, play music, play games, set a timer, and control your smart home devices. The Input is a very slim Alexa device so it won't take up a lot of room wherever your place it.
Ultimate Echo: Echo Show (2nd Gen)
This screened smart display offers all the features of an Echo with the added ability to view things on screen. Use it to check your smart home security camera feeds, stream shows, listen to music, and control your smart home devices. It comes in two colors and features a 10.1 inch screen.
Smart alarm clock: Echo Spot
The Echo Spot gives you similar functions as the Echo Show but in a much more compact design. This makes it perfect for placing it on a counter, end-table or nightstand. Use it to play music, control your smart home, and much more via voice controls.
Our top picks
When it comes to choosing an Amazon Echo device you'll want to consider your budget and what quality speakers you want, as well as whether you want a visual display. All Echo devices can be used to control your smart home, check the weather, add items to your grocery list, listen to music, and much more.
If you want something inexpensive that works beautifully, we recommend the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It's compact and yet the speaker is loud enough for you to enjoy your music. If you'd prefer a smart display, you'll be interested in the Echo Show (2nd Gen), which features a 10.1-inch screen and has a built-in Zigbee home hub so you can control smart devices without the need of an external hub.
