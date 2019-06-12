Worrying about your home when you're away on vacation, visiting family, or simply when running a number of errands is never fun. With Alexa Guard, you can feel comforted in the fact that something is monitoring the sounds in your home while you're out. It currently works with all Echo devices available in the United States. Here are all of the Echo devices that work with Alexa Guard.

Our top picks

When it comes to choosing an Amazon Echo device you'll want to consider your budget and what quality speakers you want, as well as whether you want a visual display. All Echo devices can be used to control your smart home, check the weather, add items to your grocery list, listen to music, and much more.

If you want something inexpensive that works beautifully, we recommend the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It's compact and yet the speaker is loud enough for you to enjoy your music. If you'd prefer a smart display, you'll be interested in the Echo Show (2nd Gen), which features a 10.1-inch screen and has a built-in Zigbee home hub so you can control smart devices without the need of an external hub.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.