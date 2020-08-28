Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Over the past several months, we've seen a number of positive changes from credit card issuers to retain existing customers in light of the ongoing pandemic. From new category bonuses to reduced annual fees to new credits, it's easy to lose track of the developments. Thankfully, we've created a continuously-updated guide to the latest card benefit changes.
To that end, we've also been keeping tabs with readers in the TPG Lounge and TPG Women Facebook groups about which limited-time benefits and bonuses have been the most helpful. In fact, this is a follow-up from a check-in we had with our community in the spring, when many readers accurately predicted some of the latest announcements.
Without further ado, here are some of the limited-time card benefits that the TPG community is raving about this summer.
The Amex statement credits are a hit
Throughout the last several months, Amex has announced a wide variety of limited-time promotions as part of changes to keep cardholders engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. Those have included various wireless and streaming credits on travel cards, additional Dell credits and even discounts toward spending at small businesses.
For instance, The Platinum Card® from American Express will give cardholders up to $20 per month each on streaming and on wireless services through the end of the year.
Here are what TPG readers are saying about these new Amex credits.
Streaming, wireless and Dell credit
Angie S.: I'm u****sing the streaming credit and wireless credit on my American Express cards. Previously, my streaming services like Netflix were on my Citi® Double Cash Card.
Ken B.: I definitely think the streaming and wireless credit on The Platinum Card® from American Express is the most beneficial limited-time benefit. It hasn't increased my Amex Platinum's use though since I'm still primarily using the American Express® Gold Card for food and groceries[at U.S. supermarkets].
*Alanna M.:***I have been using the Amex Platinum streaming and wireless credit. Also, I used my Dell credits for a printer, a TV, and an outdoor speaker.**
Shop Small credit
Daniel K.: I'm using the $5 off Shop Small with Amex promotion. It's even better because you can also double dip bonuses with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express by shopping at "small" grocery stores[U.S. supermarkets].
Ways to earn elite status without traveling
With the ongoing pandemic keeping many travelers grounded (and closer to home), select airlines and hotels have made it easier to earn elite status right from the comforts of home.
Michael D.: Since I have plenty of airline miles and Amex Membership Rewards points, I have been taking advantage of the Hilton bonus points counting toward lifetime Diamond status while trying to build up points for a second trip to the Maldives. Although I still use my Membership Rewards-earning cards for Grubhub takeout for the bonus points.
Meg G.: I'm about 140,000 American AAdvantage miles away from getting Platinum status for life. So I'm really into using the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®. Anything I charge before December 31, 2020, will count as 1 mile toward Million Miler status. I'm banking AA miles for a big family trip to Australia and New Zealand via Asia.
Gayl H.: I'm using my Delta Amex card to charge large purchases and get 500 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) each time.
The information for the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bonuses on grocery purchases
Earlier this spring and summer, there were a ton of different cards with bonuses on groceries. While the sheer number of bonuses has cooled off heading into the fall, there are still issuers that are intent upon capturing cardholder spending in this category.
Nilofer R.: I had****specifically opened my American Express® Gold Card for a card to put groceries on but have shifted all of that spending to my Chase Sapphire Reserve with their 5x Instacart benefit for grocery shopping.
*Peter P. ***My****United Explorer Card earns a 5x bonus in addition to the usual 2x on groceries and gas. Doing a ton of grocery shopping on this card.**
10x rewards for Marriott Bonvoy cards
In mid-July, Chase and Marriott announced select cardmembers would be able to earn 10x points on purchases at restaurants and gas stations for a limited time, up to $3,500 in combined purchases until Sept. 15. Chase noted that it was "one of the richest non-travel rewards ever offered to Marriott Bonvoy cardmembers."
Similarly, Amex announced a promotion for Amex and Marriott cobranded cards that runs through October 31.
Mchl M.: I'm putting all my restaurant and gas spend on my Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. Normally, I would put restaurants on my American Express® Green Card. Also, I was planning to open up the Citi Premier℠ Card to get a bonus on gas, but that will wait now until the 10x Bonvoy points promotion is over.
Rachel W.: I am using my Marriott Bonvoy cards for gas (10x Bonvoy points until Oct. 31), and will start using them for restaurants once my aspire credit runs out
The information for the Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
With so many changes in a constantly shifting environment, card issuers will struggle to satisfy every one of their cardholders. However, we've seen a chorus of support for some perks, while others are considered to be too niche to be helpful.
As the months roll on, will we see issuers extend limited-time bonuses and benefits? It's likely that all companies, including card issuers, will have to continue to adapt to consumer behavior changes. That means more unique perks and bonuses that cater to the times that we live in, right here and right now.
Featured photo by The Points Guy staff.
