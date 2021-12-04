There's no shortage of choice if you're in the market for an e-reader, with Amazon alone offering three Kindles across various price points. Amazon has made e-readers for well over a decade now, and in that time, it has dominated thanks to a combination of hardware chops and an outstanding e-book store.
The current Kindle lineup starts at $90 and goes all the way up to $250. Whether you're looking to get started with e-readers or are interested in upgrading to a more feature-rich model, these are the best Kindles you can pick up today.
Kindle: The ideal starting point
The $90 Kindle has a lot going for it: incredible battery life, the ability to stream audiobooks over Bluetooth, and now front-facing LEDs so you can read in the dark.The current-generation Kindle is also thinner and lighter than its predecessor, but there are a few drawbacks. It doesn't offer nearly as much storage for your library, and the pixel density at 167ppi isn't ideal.
There's also built-in Bluetooth that lets you stream your favorite audiobooks. The base variant is a decent choice if you're unwilling to spend over a hundred dollars on an e-reader, but you get so much more with the next variant in the series. Like most traditional Kindles, the entry-level model is available in black or white versions.
Kindle Paperwhite: The obvious choice for everyone
The Paperwhite is the default option for most people. It costs $140 — $50 more than the base model — and comes with a backlight and a larger 6.8-inch 300ppi display. The 300ppi display on the Paperwhite is just as vibrant as the costlier Oasis, and you have the option to adjust the intensity of the backlight. It offers twice the storage as the base model Kindle — 8 GB vs 4 GB, and Amazon provides the option to go up to a 32 GB model.
The back has a soft-touch plastic coating that makes it comfortable to hold the Kindle for hours on end. Also, the current edition is almost 20 grams lighter than previous versions. The screen is now flush with the bezels on the top of the device. So, you won't get lint or liquids into it, and it is now waterproof, like the pricier Oasis.
Unlike the base model which comes in black and white, you can choose your Paperwhite in black or twilight blue versions. The best new addition with this generation is adjustable warm light, which is ideal for reading at night. The warm lighting is easier on the eyes, and makes a genuine difference. If you're looking for a Kindle that offers the best value, then the Paperwhite is the one to get.
Kindle Oasis: The upgrade pick
The Oasis is Amazon's flagship Kindle. It was the first one in the lineup to offer water resistance — though now other models also have this feature. The IPX8 certification allows it to be submerged in up to two meters of freshwater for 60 minutes. That makes the Oasis a great option if you're looking to read by the pool or in the tub.
The Oasis doesn't look like any other Kindle, and that's because of a unique design that sees the internal components located on one side. The design brief for the Oasis was to mimic a book folded in half, and it excels at doing that. Unlike the rest of the series, the Oasis has a brushed aluminum finish at the back. While it isn't as comfortable as the soft-touch plastic, you have the option to accessorize with a fabric case.
The screen resolution on the Oasis is the same at 300ppi, but the e-reader has a larger 7-inch panel. It also has 25 LEDs as well as an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer that switches the orientation of the screen based on whatever hand you're holding the Oasis. The differentiator for the Oasis is the warm lighting that automatically adjusts based on ambient lighting in your room.
To match its premium feel and price, you can pick up the all-aluminum Oasis in graphite or champagne gold colors. If you want the best Kindle e-reader available today, the Oasis should be at the top of your list.
Add content to your new Kindle
Buying a Kindle is just half the story; you'll also want to pick up some books to read on the device. Fortunately, Amazon offers a plethora of reading options, from its regular Kindle e-book store to subscription and lending services like Kindle Unlimited, Kindle Newsstand, and the Kindle Owners' Lending Library.
Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is one of the best e-book lending services available today. You get to choose from over 1 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and popular magazines. Kindle Unlimited allows you to save ten books on your device at any given time, but you'll have to return a book if you want to add more.
Kindle Newsstand
Kindle Newsstand is Amazon's a-la-carte digital magazine and newspaper subscription option. A large selection of subscriptions is available from as little as $5 a month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung needs to bring back its iPod competitor
I don't want to buy an iPod Touch. Since I want a reasonably priced PMP with acceptable audio hardware that can install a few crucial apps, I might have to.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
PlayStation reportedly planning service to compete with Xbox Game Pass
Sony is planning to create a service similar to Xbox Game Pass, according to a new report. The service could launch as early as sometime in the spring of 2022, with multiple tiers.
Find the right look for your Kindle Paperwhite
You love your Kindle Paperwhite, but sometimes our devices need a little extra something for protection, looks, or hands-free reading. So if you're on the lookout for the perfect case, check out these options for the 1st through 10th generations.