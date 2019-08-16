What you need to know
- Stadia is Google's upcoming game streaming service.
- It will launch in November with over 30 games available to stream.
- Google is hosting another livestream at Gamescom where it will reveal more games coming to Stadia.
- You can watch the livestream on Monday, August 19 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 7PM CEST.
Google is hosting another Stadia Connect shortly before Gamescom where the company plans to reveal more games coming to the service's lineup. At launch, Stadia will support heavy-hitters like Borderlands 3, DOOM Eternal, Mortal Kombat 11 and more AAA games alongside new indie titles, not to mention the much-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3 down the road.
Rumors are swirling that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be announced for Stadia and PC during Google's livestream, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Regardless, you can surely expect some big name titles.
You can watch Google's Stadia Connect on YouTube on Monday, August 19 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 7PM CEST. The company has not revealed how long we can expect the show to last or if it will discuss any more features coming to Stadia like parental controls. The previous Stadia Connect, where its price was revealed along with launch information, lasted a little less than 30 minutes.
