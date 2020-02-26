Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is officially out now, and with a new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges. As is the case with most Fortnite challenges, the upcoming batch of objectives leaked ahead of the weekly update for Fortnite. Because of this, we can get a headstart on preparing to complete some challenges, including where to find SHADOW safe houses in the game.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Last week, challenges made players familiar with some of the newer concepts introduced in Chapter 2 - Season 2, including the idea of Henchmen. This week, you'll be infiltrating some of the safe houses for SHADOW agents, another new faction introduced in Fortnite. Similar to the Henchmen, these characters are not happy to see you in the game, and will attack you when they see you, so it's best to be stealthy, or be ready for a fight.

If you'd like to fight your way through a safe house, that's an option, but you can also look for vents along the walls of various safe houses that will allow you to climb up and into them without being spotted. Regardless of how you choose to do it, though, you'll likely end up fighting a few NPCs.

Where to find SHADOW Safe Houses in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You only need to find one safe house to complete the challenge, so refer to the map below and get to the easiest location. The safe houses look like any other structure in Fortnite, but will be guarded by many Henchmen. Either fight your way into one or find nearby garbage and bathrooms to hide in, as these will transport you into the house. Make sure to use vents to sneak in if you're having trouble getting inside.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do before the week updates, you can always check out the full list of Brutus' Briefing to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next week of challenges.