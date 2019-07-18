As I'm sure we've said time and time again here on AC, one of the best parts about owning an Android phone is the ability to customize it to your heart's content. This can be done in a variety of ways, starting off with custom wallpapers and going all the way up to third-party ROMs.

Recently, an AC forum member that's new to Android asked where people like to go to for themes and wallpapers.

Here's what some of our community had to say.