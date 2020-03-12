Hand sanitizer is something you normally can walk into any store and buy, whether you needed a large bottle for your office or a small one for your travel bag. Right now, supply is at an all-time low, and finding it can be quite difficult. Fears and concerns around the Coronavirus continue to grow and escalate around the world, and supplies of essential items continue to dwindle as a result.

As a result of this, not only is the supply really low, but the few that are in stock have seen prices rise from third-party sellers who are gobbling them up and reselling. Amazon has started cracking down on the price surge, but that isn't helping with the supply issues. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus a pandemic, and health officials are warning that things will only get worse over the coming days before they get any better. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more It is advised that you wash your hands regularly with antibaterial soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, but in addition, hand sanitizer is a great way to keep the germs off your hands while out and about. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an alcohol-based sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol in it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also has a list of recommended cleaning products that you should be using. Where to buy toilet paper: These retailers still have it in stock! The Coronavirus is impacting just about every part of our daily life, from supplies and essentials to tech, and even the gaming industry right now. With supplies at an all-time low you are probably wondering where you can find some hand sanitizer for yourself. Instead of going from store to store looking, be sure to browse the constantly-updating list below. Shop hand sanitizer at Amazon Amazon has been combating rising prices on hand sanitizer from third-party sellers, and finding reasonable listings from the online retail giant continues to be a struggle. As quickly as it is restocked, it sells out. There are some options in-stock right now, from small travel-sized containers to larger refills. Be sure to keep checking back for more as well.

Shop hand sanitizer at Walmart Walmart has a big advantage over Amazon here in that it has thousands of stores spread across the United States, which means no waiting for something to be shipped to you. Stock varies by store location, though you can often times order it online and pick it up in-store for free, which means you don't have to look all over the place at the store for it, and it guarantees that the stock will be there for you. You can also have some of them shipped to the house, if you prefer not to leave.

Shop hand sanitizer at Target Similar to Walmart, Target has a lot of stores across the U.S, making it easy to get your hands on some hand sanitizer the same day. Unfortunately, most of the stores look like supplies are pretty low, but we'd imagine they are receiving shipments and working to get them unloaded as quickly as possible. You can opt for in-store pickup or drive-up service where available, and thanks to its Shipt partnership Target can also offer same-day delivery in many areas, though there is a fee for the service.

Home Depot carries more than just tools When you think of Home Depot you probably think of tools, lumber, and outdoor supplies, but you may be pleasantly surprised to know that the retailer also carries hand sanitizer. Since it's not the first place people will think to look, stock levels at your local stores may be higher than they are at places like Walmart, Target, and others.

Try Office Depot as well You may not have thought to try something like Office Depot for hand, but they actually have a bunch of options in stock right now, and some of them are even on sale. There aren't quite as many physical locations, but you can have it delivered and some stores do have local inventory that you can pick up the same day.

Consider your local CVS While much of the online stock is gone, it appears as though CVS has a few options available in local stores. Some of the stores only have small bottles, while others have a bigger variety, so you 'll want to make the trip in and see what may be available.

