Best answer: You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger from Samsung's official website. While the Galaxy Watch charges using Qi, not every Qi charger will work with it, so you should stick to Samsung's official one.

The Galaxy Watch uses Qi charging, but because the Galaxy Watch's charging coils are much smaller than most Qi charging pads, recharging it off any old random Qi charger isn't guaranteed to work, and even some of Samsung's phone-sized Qi pads aren't quite compatible with the Galaxy Watch.

What else do I need?

Unfortunately, Samsung only includes the actual dock in the box for the Galaxy Watch charger, not the Micro-USB cable or AC wall adapter that actually power the dock and provide the power to charge you watch. Chances are you already have an extra Micro-USB charger and wall plug sitting somewhere in your home, but if you don't, Samsung is happy to sell you a fresh set on its website for an extra $15.