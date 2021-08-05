What is Marvel Future Revolution?

Developed by Netmarble, Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world action RPG in which players can take on the mantle of eight different Marvel superheroes: Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Storm. During a dimension crossing event that creates a Primary Earth, these characters join together to take on multiple threats including the Green Goblin, Red Skull, and M.O.D.O.K.

What kind of gameplay will Marvel Future Revolution have at launch?

Future Revolution will have a single-player main storyline for players to follow. It will also have a number of multiplayer modes, such as the Dark Zone, a 50-player combat arena, and Special Operations, a 4-player co-op mode. The game will have six different regions at launch, each part of a different dimension that's been pulled to Primary Earth and is presumably governed by a different faction — the Hydra Empire region is the most likely place for players to meet Red Skull, for example.

Will Marvel Future Revolution launch on other platforms?

The game will launch simultaneously on both Android and iOS. You can pre-register for either one of the platforms on the game's website. According to the Play Store page, it requires Android 6.0 or higher, and should probably run well on one of the best Android phones.

What will users get if they pre-register?

One of the many features that Netmarble has boasted about this game is that characters will have millions of cosmetics. One of the rewards for players who pre-register for the game will be exclusive skins for the player characters (though it's noted in a footnote on the game's website that players will only be able to claim a costume for one character, not all of them).