WhatsApp could soon bring the ability to make calls to its web/desktop client. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the latest 2.2043.7 version of the web/desktop client enables the feature, although it might take a lot longer for the functionality to become available for everyone.

As can be seen in the screenshots below, the WhatsApp web/desktop client will show a small popup window when you receive a call, allowing you to accept or decline the incoming call. When you make a call from WhatsApp Web, a smaller popup window will appear on the screen with the status of the call. In addition to making voice or video calls to individual contacts, you will also be able to place group calls from WhatsApp Web.