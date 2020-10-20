What you need to know
- WhatsApp could soon add voice and video call support to its Web client.
- Currently, WhatsApp allows users to make voice or video calls only from its mobile app.
- It could take several weeks for the functionality to begin rolling out to users.
WhatsApp could soon bring the ability to make calls to its web/desktop client. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the latest 2.2043.7 version of the web/desktop client enables the feature, although it might take a lot longer for the functionality to become available for everyone.
As can be seen in the screenshots below, the WhatsApp web/desktop client will show a small popup window when you receive a call, allowing you to accept or decline the incoming call. When you make a call from WhatsApp Web, a smaller popup window will appear on the screen with the status of the call. In addition to making voice or video calls to individual contacts, you will also be able to place group calls from WhatsApp Web.
Although the feature is currently in development, WABetaInfo suggests the feature is likely to be rolled out to users "soon." Apart from adding the ability to make calls using the web client, WhatsApp is also expected to roll out support for "Linked Devices" in the near future. The feature will allow WhatsApp users to send and receive messages from their computer, Facebook Portal, or web browser.
WhatsApp Web: What is it and how to use it?
