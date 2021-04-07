WhatsApp today launched a new sticker pack, dubbed "Vaccines for All", in collaboration with the World Health Organization, or WHO. The company is doing this to help users share their vaccine experiences with fun-looking stickers, and is likely hoping to encourage vaccine uptake.

In 2020, WhatsApp also launched a new "Together at Home" sticker pack, also in partnership with the WHO in an attempt to help people stay connected as lockdowns started. This new pack is a reflection of the current stage of the pandemic.