WhatsApp will soon let you send self-destructing messages. The Facebook-owned messaging service today announced a new "disappearing messages" feature, which will automatically delete new messages sent in individual or group chats after seven days.

While anyone can enable the disappearing messages option in individual chats, only group admins will be able to enable it in group chats. The feature will begin rolling out globally this month to WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, KaiOS, and the Web.

Announcing the new feature, WhatsApp wrote in a blog post:

Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it's great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn't need to be everlasting. We're starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent, while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don't.

To enable disappearing messages, open a WhatsApp chat and tap on the contact's name. Next, tap Disappearing messages and Select "On." Once the feature has been enabled, all new messages you sent in the chat will disappear after seven days, including photo and videos. You can easily disable the feature at any time by following the same steps and selecting "Off."

