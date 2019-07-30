With how constant the news cycle is these days, I spend a great deal of time at my desk writing up the news. As such, it's only fitting to make sure that I've got everything I need right here. While some of my gear isn't exactly brand new, it's solid, reliable, and gets the job done. When I'm not working, sometimes it is good to just unwind with "comfort food" — games that I've played before but that are still great to go back to.

Keeping things clean and simple

I'm all about simplicity, which means trying to keep what I need around so I can be as fast and efficient in providing coverage as possible. As such, my 128GB USB stick is probably the most valuable thing I have here. Whether we're talking PR assets, screenshots, or video clips (edited and unedited), it's all backed up here. The speed with which is easily transfers even massive collection of screenshots or PR files is impressive and I can't recommend it enough.

Beyond that, this ASUS monitor has been a solid purchase. While it isn't a 4K display, it has 1ms response time and supports up to 144hz refresh rates, which is utterly revolutionary, especially when playing RTS games (Wololo!).

I also appreciate these Razer Kraken Pro V2 headphones I recently picked up. Whether I'm on a group call, listening to music while I work or playing something on PC, PS4, Xbox One or my Switch, they work like a charm. Considering the price, they're easily my favorite headset ever.

