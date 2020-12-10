While 2020 may have been a dumpster fire in almost every regard, it was honestly a pretty fantastic year when it comes to Android. We saw a ton of excellent phones released this year, ranging from jaw-dropping foldables, high-end flagships, and impressive budget options.
Recently in the AC forums, one user reached out to the community asking what phone they should buy. There are so many great options to choose from, making it difficult to decide on just one when it comes time to pay up.
Many of our members were quick to jump in with their thoughts, with the conversation going as follows:
All of this got us to wondering — What was the best Android phone of 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Not everything about 2020 sucked — cheap phones got good again
Due to a confluence of factors including turbulent market forces, material and chip changes, and a global pandemic, 2020 was actually a banner year for quality, affordable smartphones. Hopefully, once the dust settles on this terrible year, that will be one good thing we're left with.
Zepp Z review: An excellent watch hampered by two software flaws
There are a lot of smartwatches out there and the new Zepp Z is coming in at an angle of premium materials with a solid suite of well-being features. Running its own flavor of software, this watch boasts 15 to 30 days of battery life between charges but that software is left out in the cold for two significant smartwatch features.
Samsung store leak reveals Galaxy S21 launch date and camera specs
The world's largest Samsung store has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will be announced on January 14.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!