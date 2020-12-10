Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs. OnePlus 8TSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

While 2020 may have been a dumpster fire in almost every regard, it was honestly a pretty fantastic year when it comes to Android. We saw a ton of excellent phones released this year, ranging from jaw-dropping foldables, high-end flagships, and impressive budget options.

Recently in the AC forums, one user reached out to the community asking what phone they should buy. There are so many great options to choose from, making it difficult to decide on just one when it comes time to pay up.

Many of our members were quick to jump in with their thoughts, with the conversation going as follows:

frederickdawg

One plus 8 pro would be a solid choice. I owned one briefly and it was solid. Issue for me is that I unfortunately have a samsung note fettish.

B. Diddy

I favor Pixel phones, but they've never been known for big internal storage. OnePlus would probably be the best overall choice, either the current OnePlus 8 lineup or the slightly older 7T. Excellent specs and build, and they're quite good with updates.

mustang7757

Yeah pixel 5 128 is good for me But I also have 1+7Pro at 256gb which another very solid phone. Or Samsung S series or Note

All of this got us to wondering — What was the best Android phone of 2020?

