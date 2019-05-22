Best answer: UFS 3.0 is the latest iteration of Universal Flash Storage, a storage standard designed for the likes of smartphones and digital cameras. UFS offers read and write speeds that are significantly faster than eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) while retaining the same power consumption figures. Think it of as a mobile SSD for your phone.

UFS delivers SSD-like speeds on smartphones

UFS (Universal Flash Storage) has emerged as the preferred flash memory standard for high-end phones in recent years. eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) is still the most prominent memory standard around — with the Pixel 3a series using an eMMC 5.1 storage module — but UFS offers significantly higher bandwidth while consuming the same amount of power.

UFS was primarily designed to deliver SSD-like speeds on mobile devices. The first-gen UFS modules offered three times faster file copying times, as well as vast improvements in multitasking over eMMC modules. UFS is able to do this as it is a full duplex standard, meaning it can read and write data simultaneously. By contrast, eMMC can only read or write data at any given time.

Here's a quick illustration to give you an idea as to how quickly the standard has evolved in just a few years.