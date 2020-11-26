Best answer: You'll want to find a 4K model that can fill your vision comfortably without turning your head from side to side. You probably also want it to be great for watching your favorite shows when you're not playing, too.

Bigger is not always better, neither is smaller

There's a tried and tested rule of thumb for buying a 4K television: measure your viewing distance in inches, then halve that number for the right TV size. This means if you normally sit 120-inches (10-feet) away from the screen you want to buy a 60-inch display. Most of us tend to go bigger, though, and we usually don't have too many complaints. This does become a real issue when you shrink the viewing distance down, especially when paired up with a PlayStation 5.

Ideally, you want to be able to sit close enough to see all the action as it happens but not so close that you need to move your head from side to side to see the whole display. At 10 feet away that's easy enough to do even if you go big and get a 72-incher or even larger. But at 5-feet a bigger screen means you're not going to see everything at once.

Going too small can also be a pretty poor experience. If we follow the accepted rule for viewing, at 5-feet we would want a 36-inch set and that's awfully small — especially when you switch from playing a game to watching a movie or show. There are rooms where a 36-inch TV works great, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that there aren't too many of them.

My advice? Forget the rules and think about your room for a minute with a focus on two size televisions: 55-inches and 65-inches. If the distance between where you're going to sit and where you're going to place your television is around 8-10 feet, you probably want to go for the 65-inch set. If it's less, you'll want to go with the 55-inch set. You'll be able to see all the action and still have a great experience when you're watching TV instead of playing.

Of course, if your room is really big you can go bigger, but remember you might want to grab a gaming chair or even a bean bag if your couch is too far away and you need to get a little closer to catch all the action.