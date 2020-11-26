Best answer: You'll want to find a 4K model that can fill your vision comfortably without turning your head from side to side. You probably also want it to be great for watching your favorite shows when you're not playing, too.
- Built for next-gen: LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (From $1197 at Amazon)
Bigger is not always better, neither is smaller
There's a tried and tested rule of thumb for buying a 4K television: measure your viewing distance in inches, then halve that number for the right TV size. This means if you normally sit 120-inches (10-feet) away from the screen you want to buy a 60-inch display. Most of us tend to go bigger, though, and we usually don't have too many complaints. This does become a real issue when you shrink the viewing distance down, especially when paired up with a PlayStation 5.
Ideally, you want to be able to sit close enough to see all the action as it happens but not so close that you need to move your head from side to side to see the whole display. At 10 feet away that's easy enough to do even if you go big and get a 72-incher or even larger. But at 5-feet a bigger screen means you're not going to see everything at once.
Going too small can also be a pretty poor experience. If we follow the accepted rule for viewing, at 5-feet we would want a 36-inch set and that's awfully small — especially when you switch from playing a game to watching a movie or show. There are rooms where a 36-inch TV works great, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that there aren't too many of them.
My advice? Forget the rules and think about your room for a minute with a focus on two size televisions: 55-inches and 65-inches. If the distance between where you're going to sit and where you're going to place your television is around 8-10 feet, you probably want to go for the 65-inch set. If it's less, you'll want to go with the 55-inch set. You'll be able to see all the action and still have a great experience when you're watching TV instead of playing.
Of course, if your room is really big you can go bigger, but remember you might want to grab a gaming chair or even a bean bag if your couch is too far away and you need to get a little closer to catch all the action.
Our pick
LG 4K Smart OLED TV
Great for playing and for watching
LG makes the best OLED TVs available and the company's 2020 models were made with next-gen consoles in mind, making it our top choice for best TV for PlayStation 5. You'll find HDMI 2.1 for higher refresh rates, low input times and faster screen response, and even HDR 10 for more immersive gaming. To top it all off you're getting LG's excellent webOS operating system with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa built-in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious gamer wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.