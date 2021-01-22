Best answer: There's a standard edition and deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village to grab. If you have the cash, there's also a substantial collector's edition available, which come with some physical goodies.

What Resident Evil Village editions can I buy for PS5?

Resident Evil Village is an upcoming survival-horror game from Capcom and it's looking to be one of the best PS5 games available this year.

To begin, you can grab the Resident Evil Village standard edition. This is the $60 game with no extra cost or frills. Preorders of any edition of Resident Evil Village include the Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer title, as well as two digital goodies:

Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm

Survival Resources Pack

If you missed out on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, protagonist Ethan Winters' first outing, consider grabbing the Complete Edition bundle. This gives you both games for $80, though it's just the standard version of Resident Evil Village.

You can also grab the Deluxe Edition for $70 if you want more digital items, which consist of the following:

Samurai Edge - AW Model-01

Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter

Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder Save Point

Saferoom Music "Go Tell Aunt Rhody"

Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm

Unlock "Village of Shadows" Difficulty

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork

Finally, there's the Collector's Edition. At $220, this is only for the hardcore fan, as it grants everything in the Deluxe Edition as well as more physical goods: