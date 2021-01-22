Best answer: There's a standard edition and deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village to grab. If you have the cash, there's also a substantial collector's edition available, which come with some physical goodies.
- Going standard: Resident Evil Village ($60 at Best Buy)
- Grab both games: Resident Evil Village + 7 Bundle ($80 at PlayStation)
- Collect those extras: Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition ($70 at Amazon)
- The whole box: Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition ($220)
What Resident Evil Village editions can I buy for PS5?
Resident Evil Village is an upcoming survival-horror game from Capcom and it's looking to be one of the best PS5 games available this year.
To begin, you can grab the Resident Evil Village standard edition. This is the $60 game with no extra cost or frills. Preorders of any edition of Resident Evil Village include the Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer title, as well as two digital goodies:
- Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm
- Survival Resources Pack
If you missed out on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, protagonist Ethan Winters' first outing, consider grabbing the Complete Edition bundle. This gives you both games for $80, though it's just the standard version of Resident Evil Village.
You can also grab the Deluxe Edition for $70 if you want more digital items, which consist of the following:
- Samurai Edge - AW Model-01
- Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter
- Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder Save Point
- Saferoom Music "Go Tell Aunt Rhody"
- Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm
- Unlock "Village of Shadows" Difficulty
- The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork
Finally, there's the Collector's Edition. At $220, this is only for the hardcore fan, as it grants everything in the Deluxe Edition as well as more physical goods:
- Chris Redfield statue
- Art book
- Steelbook case
- Themed box to hold everything
An important note: If you buy the PS4 versions of the game, you'll be able to get a free upgrade to the PS5 versions at no extra cost. However, if you buy the physical PS5 versions, it can't be used on a PS4. It also goes without saying that no physical copies can be played on a PS5 Digital Edition.
Resident Evil Village is currently set to release on May 7, 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. There's a PS5-exclusive demo available right now, starring everyone's favorite Tall Vampire Lady.
Our pick
Resident Evil Village
For most fans
This'll be the version to get for the majority of people. Just enjoy the story of Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield in a mysterious snowy European town without worrying about any extra stuff.
Both games
Resident Evil Village + 7 Complete Edition
If you missed RE7
Players who missed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and want to catch up on the story of Ethan Winters should consider this bundle. It's digital-only though, so that may have an impact on your decision.
Great bonuses
Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
Plenty of extras
Go for the Deluxe Edition if you're a fan that wants all sorts of special stuff with your Resident Evil games. Notably, this includes a higher difficulty and some safe room music.
Hardcore
Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
For the biggest fans only
The Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition includes a statue, box, art book, and steelbook case to go along with the Deluxe Edition of the game. This is going to sell out quickly.
