If you're like me, you listen to a lot of podcasts. Whether I'm driving, doing laundry, or cooking up dinner, I love having a good podcast to listen to.

Deciding what series to listen to is a big enough challenge on its own, but just as tough is figuring out what podcast app to use. From Google Podcasts to Pocket Casts, there are a lot of great options on the Play Store.

Here's what our AC forum members are using in 2019.