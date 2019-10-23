Source: Android Central

Smartphones are great, but no matter how well-built or expensive one is, it'll never be truly unbreakable. Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL have outstanding hardware with a striking design, but if you happen to drop it just right, it's not going to be a good time.

We've already talked about our favorite cases for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but today, we want to take a look through the AC forums to see what our members are rocking.

Without further ado, here's what they have to say.

Vaffanculo403

I got the Bellroy leather one from Google

BCWARE

I got the ultra hybrid Clear for my white XL...

Rodawg71

My go-to...Spigen Rugged Armor

KrisYYC

Totallee thin clear case for me. I'll only use it when I'm at work. Not a fan of cases at all.

What about you? What Pixel 4 cases did you get?

