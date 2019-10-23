Smartphones are great, but no matter how well-built or expensive one is, it'll never be truly unbreakable. Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL have outstanding hardware with a striking design, but if you happen to drop it just right, it's not going to be a good time.

We've already talked about our favorite cases for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but today, we want to take a look through the AC forums to see what our members are rocking.

Without further ado, here's what they have to say.