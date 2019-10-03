We're just a matter of days away from Google's big Pixel 4 event. But, then again, we already know almost everything about the phone.

The Pixel 4 is expected to bring a lot to the table, such as impressive photography, a powerful face unlock system, Motion Sense gestures that allow you to interact with the phone without touching it, and much, much more.

There's no doubt that the Pixel 4 will likely be one of 2019's best smartphone offerings, but someone in the AC forums recently popped a good question — who exactly is Google trying to compete with with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel series in general? Here's how some of our members responded to that prompt.