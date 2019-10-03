We're just a matter of days away from Google's big Pixel 4 event. But, then again, we already know almost everything about the phone.

The Pixel 4 is expected to bring a lot to the table, such as impressive photography, a powerful face unlock system, Motion Sense gestures that allow you to interact with the phone without touching it, and much, much more.

There's no doubt that the Pixel 4 will likely be one of 2019's best smartphone offerings, but someone in the AC forums recently popped a good question — who exactly is Google trying to compete with with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel series in general? Here's how some of our members responded to that prompt.

Mike Dee

I sometimes get the impression that they are not competing but I think their target is Apple and Samung since they have the largest amount of customers to siphon off of.

Jeremy8000

I'd be willing to bet if Google could sell 'x' number of Pixels to people coming from any other android phone, or 1/2 of that number to people coming from iPhone, they'd opt for the latter (taking from Samsung, etc, doesn't increase their OS dominance and provides relatively little new data for Google vs taking from Apple). As to which specific models, till actual pricing is known it's tough...

DMP89145

I think they are primarily targeting the borderline iPhone user. More specifically those that are coming into their upgrade cycle. The user with one or two Apple hardware products that uses third party software services like Google or Microsoft.

chevyman29

if the battery is as small as the rumors then there not competing with anybody to much. I have been a defender of the pixel line in general , going backwards on battery size (if its true) really kinda killed it for me .

Now, we want to hear from you. What phone is the Pixel 4 supposed to compete with?

