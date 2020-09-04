Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Over the last few years, smartphone cameras have gotten really good. Whether you buy a new Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone, or even a OnePlus handset, you can rest assured that you'll be able to take excellent-looking photos.

When so many phones come equipped with capable camera systems, it can be difficult to determine which one is truly the best. Each phone camera comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, and when you combine that with people's personal preferences, you can end up with some very different results.

Some of our AC forum members have been commenting on a video that compares the Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pixel 4a cameras side-by-side, and this is what they had to say.

msm0511

Usually when I do those I always end up picking iPhone the most, but it came in last place. Note 20 Ultra came out on top with 12, then Pixel 4a with 5, and the 11 Pro only got 3.

LuckiestLiz

Same, prefer iPhone photos the majority of the time in prior comparisons but I ended up with that order as well. I always buy a Note and haven't owned an iPhone for a variety of reasons, but the camera is the one thing that gives me slight pause each year so I'm happy to see the improvements. The new iPhone may change this again but that's typical with the release schedule between the two brands.

L0n3N1nja

I've never cared for the Pixel look either, images look over processed and some colors and shadows look weird. Their night mode and portraits look fake and over processed.

SeanD_Colorado

The Pixel definitely was my fave in the last photo and a couple of others. Clearly not the overall winner, but it impresses for a phone that costs about 1/3 as much as the other two.

Now, we want to hear from you — What phone has the best camera in 2020?

