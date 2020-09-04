Over the last few years, smartphone cameras have gotten really good. Whether you buy a new Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone, or even a OnePlus handset, you can rest assured that you'll be able to take excellent-looking photos.

When so many phones come equipped with capable camera systems, it can be difficult to determine which one is truly the best. Each phone camera comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, and when you combine that with people's personal preferences, you can end up with some very different results.

Some of our AC forum members have been commenting on a video that compares the Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pixel 4a cameras side-by-side, and this is what they had to say.

Now, we want to hear from you — What phone has the best camera in 2020?

