The situation around the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has led to massive efforts by the international community to keep the virus contained. As of Wednesday, the death toll from the outbreak had surpassed 2,000, according to Chinese health authorities, with the total number of infected topping 75,000. The vast majority of these cases have occurred in China, where the epidemic originated, but fears about its potential to turn into a pandemic have had far-reaching effects around the world. Last week, this extended to the tech industry, as the GSMA announced opted to cancel Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Major companies had already started dropping out of the show ahead of its February 24 kickoff. This ultimately made it "impossible" to hold the event, the GSMA said in a statement about the cancellation. However, MWC is one of the largest tech industry trade shows of the year, and many companies use it as an opportunity to launch new products and conduct important meetings. With its absence this year, there are bound to be ripples felt across the industry. Given this is new territory, that leaves several questions about how MWC's cancellation will impact companies and consumers alike throughout 2020. MWC 2020 and lost opportunities

Perhaps the biggest blow companies will feel is from the lack of networking opportunities afforded by MWC each year. "The cancellation of MWC Barcelona puts the mobile industry into uncharted waters," Frank Gillett, a vice president and principal analyst for Forrester told me. "There's no way to make up for all the social, in-person conversations that are oxygen for the competitive mobile industry." A significant percentage of technology providers' marketing program budgets is focused on events, highlighting their importance as a marketing tool, Meghan Rimol, a Gartner research spokesperson told Windows Central. "Events such as tradeshows give tech companies the ability to engage with buyers firsthand and potentially accelerate opportunities," she said. With MWC's absence this year, there are bound to be ripples felt across the industry. Indeed, such events are seen as an opportunity to work on pitches for products, engage with influencers, and learn about questions that buyers are asking, according to Gartner research. For larger companies, these lost opportunities probably aren't particularly impactful. It's the smaller companies, according to Carolina Milanesi, a consumer technology analyst for Creative Strategies, that face the largest uphill climb from MWC's cancellation. "The most important part of MWC are all the meetings that vendors have with different parts of the ecosystem, from partners to suppliers and customers," Milanesi said. "Smaller companies will be impacted the most both financially as well as from the lack of opportunity to host alternative events." MWC 2020 alternatives, future events and product delays