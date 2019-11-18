Say what you will about the Pixel lineup, one thing Google gets right time and time again is the software experience. By offering a perfect melding of hardware and software, Google can optimize the stock UI to be as buttery smooth and responsive as possible — creating for a fantastic out-of-the-box experience.

That's no different with this year's Pixel 4, and taking a look through the AC forums, it seems to have been enough to have some of our members stick with the stock Pixel Launcher.