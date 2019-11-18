Pixel 4 XL in handSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Say what you will about the Pixel lineup, one thing Google gets right time and time again is the software experience. By offering a perfect melding of hardware and software, Google can optimize the stock UI to be as buttery smooth and responsive as possible — creating for a fantastic out-of-the-box experience.

That's no different with this year's Pixel 4, and taking a look through the AC forums, it seems to have been enough to have some of our members stick with the stock Pixel Launcher.

dmxjago

I stuck with stock launcher and haven't bothered with third party. One thing I do miss is custom icons that's about it. Although I appreciate the theming Google Pixel Launcher provides I wish they had the option to load a custom icons pack then it would be absolutely perfect.

Reply
patsfan1130

I've been using Nova since forever ago. The one thing I wanted the most was swipe down for the notification shade. I finally got it. I've stuck with stock and I'm really enjoying it! Custom icons would be nice but it's not enough to get me to go back.

Reply
Mathrania

I have been using Nova launcher for around 3-4 years on all my phones, but first time STOCK on pixel 4xl and I am loving it, dont need the feel to go to Nova... yes would love to see custom icons, but that is fine.

Reply
Scott Shrewsberry

Used to use Nova all the time, but moved to the stock launcher about two years ago and been on it ever since. That is until about 3 days ago, when 3rd party launchers got gesture navigation. Now, I'm giving Nova another go. Enjoying it so far.

Reply

What about you? What launcher are you using on the Pixel 4?

Join the conversation in the forums!