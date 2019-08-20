Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 has a pretty incredible out-of-the-box software experience. The One UI interface is clean and well though-out, everything feels snappy and smooth, and Samsung's bloat has gotten a lot better over the years.

However, for some folks that get their hands on the phone, it won't be perfect until they install a third-party launcher.

The launcher included on the Note 10 by default is pretty good, but taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members appear to still be on that third-party bandwagon.