Best answer: As of December 2021, the types of files that violate Google Drive's content policy include: child sexual abuse and exploitation, dangerous and illegal activities, harassment, bullying, threats, hate speech, malware, misleading content, explicit non-consensual imagery (NCEI), phishing, sexually explicit material, violence, gore, and violent organizations and movements.

What kinds of files violate Google Drive's content policies?

Google recently made public the latest terms of its Abuse Program Policies and Enforcement policy. The newest policy spells out exactly how it applies to content uploaded to its Google Workspace services, which includes Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, and new Sites features.

As part of the update, Google shared a complete list of content that may be removed or blocked on services, including Google Drive based on applicable laws. In addition to applying to offenses such as account hijacking and inactivity, the latest version of the Google Drive content policy more specifically applies to the following content:

Child sexual abuse and exploitation

Circumvention

Dangerous and illegal activities

Harassment, bullying, and threats

Hate speech

Impersonation and misrepresentation

Malware and similar malicious content

Misleading content

Non-consensual explicit imagery (NCEI)

Personal and confidential information

Phishing

Regulated goods and services

Sexually explicit material

Spam

Violence and gore

Violent organizations and movements

It's worth noting that when it comes to applying these policies, Google does make some exceptions based on artistic, educational, documentary, and scientific considerations. The company is also transparent about not blocking or flagging content in situations "where there are other substantial benefits to the public from not taking action on the content."

How does Google apply these policies