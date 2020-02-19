Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: There is no official minimum credit score in order to be approved for the Citi Double Cash Card, but many recommend a credit score of at least 700 to be safe.

The Citi® Double Cash Card is a great cash back credit card that earns you cash back not once, but twice. Cardholders earn 1% on every purchase they make and then another 1% when they pay down the card balance. It's the only card on the market with this feature and makes it a fantastic option for those who want to pay off their card every month.

If you're interested in applying for the Citi® Double Cash Card you might be wondering what kind of credit score you need to get approved. While there is no official minimum credit score that Citi puts out, many recommend a credit score of at least 700 to be safe.

That said, we have seen reports of people getting approved with credit scores as low as 640. This is because, as important as your credit score is, it is not the only factor when approving you for new credit. Other things are taken into account as well such as your income, debt, payment history, and more. So, while a score of 700 seems to be a good indicator that you'll be approved, you might still be in luck with a lower score if you are strong in those other areas.

The Citi® Double Cash Card, in addition to its stellar cash back rewards, also offers perks and benefits to cardholders. Members receive access to Citi Entertainment, which offers exclusive tickets to sports, concerts, and other events. The card also comes with Credit Card Protection and Purchase Protection. If you'd like to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.