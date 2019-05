Best answer: EA Access includes access to over 50 games from the company's Vault, sans the Xbox exclusives that won't be compatible on the PlayStation 4. On top of this, with an EA Access subscription, you'll be able to test out EA games days before they release.

Everything that comes with EA Access for PlayStation 4

Think of every EA game you've ever played. This includes titles like Titanfall, Mass Effect, FIFA, Need for Speed, Battlefield, and so on. There are plenty of phenomenal titles and that equates to a lot of money to play them all. But, what if you didn't have to purchase each game separately? What if you could pick the games you want and play them when you want to?

Well, that's what EA Access is. Each month EA features over 50 of its own games (averaging around 73 total) that you can pick and choose from to play as you wish. What's even cooler is that you also get to test new EA games days before they release. With a subscription to EA Access, you're not only expanding your game library for essentially what's only a rental fee, but you're also giving yourself the opportunity to have bragging rights in your friend's group.

If any of this information changes when EA Access goes live to PlayStation Network we'll be sure to update you here.

How much will EA Access cost?