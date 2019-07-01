Best answer: According to Google Stadia boss Phil Harrison, you will be able to keep your purchased games in your Stadia library even after they've been removed from sale.
- The best package: Google Stadia Founder's Edition ($129 at Google)
- Go wireless: Google Stadia controller ($69 at Google)
- Play it on the big screen: Google Chromecast Ultra ($69 at Amazon)
What did Phil Harrison say about games staying in your library?
Speaking with IGN, Harrison assuaged concerns that games could be removed from your Stadia library if they've been removed from sale by stating that "yes, you will still be able to access the game," even if the publisher pulls support.
Now there may be, as we've seen in the past, times where the developer or publisher no longer has rights to sell to new players. And that means that the game will not be available to new players, but it will continue to be available to existing players.
Do I need to purchase games on top of my subscription?
Unfortunately, getting a Google Stadia Pro subscription for $10/month doesn't mean you'll be able to download any game it offers at your will. You'll still need to buy games individually regardless of whether you get the free or paid Stadia service. According to Harrison, the games will likely cost just as much as they do on consoles and PC.
Are there situations where games can be removed from my library?
Rarely, but yes. There are situations where licensing issues, lawsuits, or servers shutting down prevent players from accessing a game that they've purchased.
What most people don't realize is that when you buy a digital game, you don't technically own it. You are buying a license for the software to play it for the presumable future. There's nothing stopping a company from ending that license other than precedent—and the eventually fallout and controversy when people get angry.
Is there a precedent for hosting content that has been removed on other storefronts?
Yes. The most recent case of this may be with Telltale's games. The company shuttered in 2018 but its games were previously still on sale until recently. While they've since been removed from digital storefronts and you can no longer purchase them, those who previously purchased them before their removal can still find them in their game libraries and play them.
All-in-one
Google Stadia Founder's Edition
An all-in-one value
The Founder's Edition of Google Stadia offers three free months of Stadia Pro and includes a Google Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller, making it quite the deal for the price.
Just for Stadia
Google Stadia controller
Buy it for a buddy.
Google's new Stadia controller is now available to purchase separately from the Founder's Edition Bundle. Pick it up and gift to a friend so that you can both get gaming with that Buddy Pass.
Stadia machine
Google Chromecast Ultra
Stadia-ready on day one
Whichever package of Stadia you opt for, it's set to work on the Google Chromecast Ultra immediately at launch. Don't miss out on streaming some of your favorite games day one.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.