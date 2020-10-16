Best answer: Game Help on PS5 is a benefit for PlayStation Plus members that allows them to view hints and walkthroughs for certain objectives in some games. It's unknown how many games will support this feature.

What is Game Help on PS5?

Debuting with the PS5, Game Help is set to be a new benefit for PlayStation Plus members. With Game Help, players will be able to view in-game objectives and hints on how to complete them. These hints appear to come in the form of photos and videos that give you tips on what to do. Because they are official game tips, you know you're getting correct information and they won't contain potential spoilers.

These hints can be expanded to the entire size of the screen, used in a picture-in-picture mode, or in a side-by-side mode so you can view them while playing. The picture-in-picture and side-by-side views can be moved around the screen.

Do I need PlayStation Plus to use Game Help?

Yes. During the video where PlayStation announced Game Help on PS5, it was confirmed that you will need an active PlayStation Plus membership to utilize this feature. It looks like another benefit in addition to the PlayStation Plus Collection that Sony is using to gain more subcribers.

Which games support Game Help on PS5?

It's unknown which games support Game Help. The example used in the video is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. I'd wager that most, if not all, first-party titles coming from PlayStation will use Game Help in some form, but this is merely speculation. It may be up to developers on a case by case basis which games take advantage of it.

How do I use Game Help on PS5?

By pressing the PS button on your DualSense controller, you'll be able to pull up the Control Center. In the Control Center you'll find Activities cards, which may then feature optional objectives that you can get tips for.